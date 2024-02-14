Decatur FFA keeping busy with projects and activities

DECATUR -- Decatur's FFA chapter is busy with projects and activities.

Members attended the Simmons Foods Leadership Workshop on Jan. 26 and gained leadership skills to bring back to their chapter.

Members are selling Blue and Gold meats and working on their career development teams.

The Decatur chapter will compete at the Arkansas State Beef Quiz Bowl and the University of Arkansas livestock placing contest on Feb. 23 and the Wild Hog contest on Saturday, Feb. 24.

On the second Thursday of every month, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., FFA members at the school district's agriculture building pass out 150 food boxes to local families in the Decatur community.

Submitted photo The Decatur FFA took seventh overall and third in cattle at the livestock judging contest at the 96th National Convention. Team members included Wyatt Jackson, eighth high Individual; Emily Jackson; Landen Watson; and Jacey Smith.

