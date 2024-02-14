JBU men secure home win over North Texas at Dallas

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Facing a seven-point deficit with just under 15 minutes remaining, the second half featured eight lead changes and neither team led by more than four points as the John Brown University survived North Texas at Dallas, 57-54, riding freshman Trae Oetting's three pointer from the deep corner to victory at Bill George Arena on Feb. 8.

The visiting Trailblazers enjoyed a lead as high as 10 midway through the first half, 22-12, but a late 14-8 JBU run keyed by three pointers from senior Noah Taylor and sophomore Malachi Reeves whittled the UNTD lead to just five at the break, 27-22.

Later facing a seven-point deficit, the hosts took advantage of a 0 of 4 UNTD slump and rattled off a 9-1 run to take the advantage and shift the momentum for the first time since a game-opening three pointer from senior Tyren Collins. Consecutive buckets from sophomore Josh Stewart and sophomore Lukas Gabani ended the run.

Over the next 4 minutes, the squads traded the lead four times as scoring became sparse and the defenses took over. Stewart's three pointer from the left elbow of the arc produced a four-point Golden Eagle lead, 48-44, but three straight UNTD baskets returned the advantage over to the visitors.

Collinscame up with an important three pointer with 2:51 left in the game, and a reverse layup from Stewart kept JBU in the lead by two with just under two minutes remaining.

The Trailblazers tied the game on the ensuing possession on an offensive rebound with 1:35 on the clock. Coming out of a timeout, the Golden Eagles turned the ball over, but the visitors missed a layup and Collins came up with a steal after UNTD secured the offensive carom.

With 21 seconds left, Oetting hit nothing but net from the deep left corner. North Texas at Dallas had the final possession, but a defensive stand left the visitors with a poor attempt at the buzzer that wouldn't fall, allowing JBU to finish the season sweep of the visitors.

Gabani came off the bench to provide a team-leading 12 points. Reeves scored 10 and pulled down eight of John Brown's 40 boards, while passing out five assists.

Southwestern A.G., 85, JBU 70

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A 31% shooting effort in the first half limited the John Brown University men's basketball team in making a comeback as a 15-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome as Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) escaped Bill George Arena with an 85-70 decision Feb. 10.

Junior Drew Miller finished with a team-leading 23 points in a double-double performance. He also nabbed 10 rebounds. Sophomore Malachi Reeves added 14 points and seven rebounds while sophomores Lukas Gabani and Josh Stewart rounded out the JBU double-digit scoring with 12 and 11 points.

Reeves hit a pair from the line on John Brown's first possession of the game for a 2-0 lead, but the visiting Lions responded with a 14-3 scoring run where the Golden Eagles (13-10, 11-7) fell into a 1 of 8 shooting slump over the next 4:36. SAGU never relinquished the lead, finishing the game at a 55% shooting mark (32 of 58), including 15 three pointers.

A late 13-7 Golden Eagle rally over the final 4:09 of the game closed the gap to 12, 80-68, but the visitors' defense held John Brown to misses on the final two possessions.

The win keeps John Brown in sixth place in the Sooner Athletic standings with four games remaining.

JBU returns to action on Thursday when the Golden Eagles take on Science & Arts (Okla.) inside the Drover Fieldhouse. The scheduled is 7:45 p.m.