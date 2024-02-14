Main Street Siloam Springs held second annual Cookie Palooza on Saturday at the Brick Ballroom
Today at 4:00 a.m.
by
Marc Hayot
Cookies for all
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sarah Losh (left) Dale Akins and Cammi Hevener stopped by to enjoy some cookies at Cookie Palooza on Feb. 10 at The Brick Ballroom.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Attendees of Cookie Palooza made their way to the different tables to sample cookies on Feb. 10 at The Brick Ballroom. When people arrived they were given a token to place in the basket of their favorite baker.
2Article Views Remaining
Empower your community, champion local journalism!