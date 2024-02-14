Siloam Springs FFA sees continued growth in 2023-24 school year





The Siloam Springs FFA chapter continues to see growth in the 2023-24 school year and should only continue on an upward path.

There are 90 members and full programs in the middle school and high school with four teachers total, said Kendra Woodlee, agriculture education teacher.

"FFA is an intracurricular student organization that provides a variety of opportunities for agriculture students," Woodlee said. "In our FFA chapter, we have students involved in livestock showing, leadership development events, career development events and SAE projects."

This year, the Siloam Springs FFA won first place in the Ozark Subarea for Parliamentary Procedures, Conduct of Chapter Meetings, Creed Speaking and Prepared Public Speaking, Woodlee said.

Recently, the Siloam Springs FFA entered into its career development event season. They recently won several awards at the Battle Town Rivalry CDE Contest, Woodlee said.

Siloam Springs' Poultry Evaluation and Agricultural Mechanics team each won third place, the Floriculture team won fifth place, and the Veterinary Science team took sixth place, Woodlee said.

Individual winners were Christian Barrett, who took first place in Poultry Evaluation; Hoss Ramsey, who won fifth place in Agricultural Mechanics; and Hadyn Vardeman, who came in eighth place in Floriculture, Woodlee said.

The Battle Town Rivalry had around 1,500 students from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma who participated in the CDE, Woodlee said.

Woodlee highlighted the Parliamentary Procedures team, which took first place in the Ozark Subarea along with Ella Maxwell for Creed Speaker and Ellen Slater for Prepared Public Speaking.

The Siloam Springs FFA had eight different CDE teams practicing before and after school and attending multiple contests in the upcoming weeks to prepare for the District CDE competition in March at Arkansas Tech, Woodlee said.

Teams include Poultry Evaluation, Forestry, Floriculture, Vet Sciences, Wildlife, Agricultural Mechanics, Horse Evaluation and Livestock Evaluation.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the community in Siloam Springs, and we strive to get students involved in any way we can," Woodlee said. "The opportunities in FFA benefit students, not only in the agriculture industry but in their community and personal life as well."

Photo courtesy of the Siloam Springs FFA The Parliamentary Procedures Team and Creed Speaker at the Northwest District LDE Competition from left to right Landon Pool, Christian Barrett, Cale Kitchen, Madi Huffaker, Ella Maxwell, Brooklyn Teague and Sara Cobb.





