John Brown University's Music and Theatre Department will present "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Berry Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for senior adults, JBU alumni, faculty and staff, $7 for students and $3 for JBU students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 479-524-7442 or online at www.jbu.edu/tickets.