Two candidates seek JP 12 seat

Two Republican candidates will seek the Benton County Quorum Court Justice of the Peace District 12 seat.

Caroline Geer and John Good Rissler want to replace current District 12 Justice Ron Homeyer, who did not seek reelection.

The primary election will be held March 5. Early voting will begin Feb. 20, according to the Benton County Election Commission.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and its members are called justices of the peace. They are elected to two-year terms. Each justice of the peace represents a district within the county of roughly equal population.

The Benton County Quorum Court is now made up of 15 Republicans.

District 12 is in the western portion of Benton County and includes Siloam Springs.

Justices of the peace are paid $291.56 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole and Finance Committee.

Geer, 75, has lived in Siloam Springs for 13 years, according to the information she submitted to the Herald-Leader.

She is a retired librarian from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, remote library director for the Omega Graduate School, and an adjunct English teacher at John Brown University. Geer has been a small-business owner since 2001, she said.

In 2023, Geer received her PhD from the Omega Graduate School.

Geer said serving people and being a voice for the vulnerable in Benton County and District 12 motivated her to run for office. Geer said she upholds the U.S. Constitution and the Arkansas Republican Party platform, which puts God first above all other government efforts.

“I have a depth of experience that equips me to deal with budgets, research questions and issues, and interact with a variety of people and opinions,” Geer said. “I want to apply common sense, small-government policies and private-property protections to Benton County government.”

Rissler, 52, has lived in Siloam Springs for six years, according to information he submitted to the Herald-Leader.

He owns Rissler Homes LLC and Green Country Investments. Rissler has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., he said.

Rissler and his wife Lesa, who serves on the Siloam Springs City Board, own two businesses in Siloam Springs.

After working for the Department of Agriculture for 25 years, Rissler is happy to be back home, he said.

“I promise to listen to citizens, be fiscally responsible, support private property rights, support public safety and eliminate bureaucratic red tape whenever possible when elected,” Rissler said.

Other Siloam Springs elections

Heath Nance is running unopposed for the Siloam Springs School Board Zone 1. Current Zone 1 Board Member Grant Loyd is not seeking reelection.



