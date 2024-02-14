William St. Clair

William Ernest St. Clair (Smose), 90, passed away Feb. 14, 2024. Bill was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Coldspring, Texas, to Elsie and James St. Clair and was raised in Fort Worth, Texas.

He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Janet Dinhobl St. Clair; a son, Brian Neil St. Clair; and three brothers, Kenneth, Robert and Donald St. Clair.

After attending college at the University of Texas and medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Bill completed his post graduate medical training in Kansas City, Mo. For most of his professional career, he was a family practice physician and educator, serving as a residency program director. He was called into service during the Vietnam War and was a major in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

After retirement, Bill and his wife, Janet, relocated from Texas to Siloam Springs, and later to Fayetteville, where he became a fixture at many of his grandsons' ballgames and other activities.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Diana St. Clair of Fayetteville; grandsons, Brian (Alysia), Paul (Jenn) and Blake (Caroline) St. Clair; and great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Zaide, Naomi and Bellamy. A private graveside service will be held in Athens, Texas.

Memorial donations in memory of William are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

