Allen, Moore lead to Panthers to first conference win

Sophomores Evan Allen and AJ Moore combined for 34 points as Siloam Springs won its first 5A-West Conference game of the season 55-49 over Greenwood at Panther Activity Center on Feb. 13.

It was the first win for Siloam Springs since a third-place finish in the Gravette Christmas Classic at the end of last year.

Coach Tim Stewart said it was great to see his team stay together as the losses mounted and to finally be rewarded with a win.

"I am so proud of these guys for staying the course," Stewart said. "I can't say how proud I am of the boys for being resilient and making tough plays. Man, that is fun to see them get the payoff."

Moore scored 14 points in the first half as the Panthers grabbed a 28-19 lead after Greenwood led 9-2 to start the contest. Allen scored 14 points in the second half, including a three-point play and a layup to start the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 42-36 lead with 6:43 to play.

"Our defense was maybe the best it has been all year as far as activity and hands and getting tips," Stewart said.

Siloam Springs led 33-21 a minute and a half into the second half but Greenwood got to within one point, 37-36, heading into the fourth quarter. Siloam Springs didn't make a field goal in the final 6:27 of the third quarter, but did make four free throws in the last 4:23.

"Greenwood is not a slouch," Stewart said. Greenwood beat Siloam Springs earlier in the season.

Allen and Moore tied for a game high 17 points each. Moore made three three-point shots in the first half.

"AJ got hot early and we did the best we've done to my recollection all year of finding the hot guy," Stewart said. "Evan turned around in the second half and got his back doors and took his man off the dribble and we got those tough baskets. Super proud of those two. Obviously, they have put in the work to see that happen and get the payoff."

Other sophomores also came through for Siloam Springs as Crew Webb scored nine points and Stewart Schwaninger added four points.

Stewart also praised the play of senior Nathan Hawbaker.

"He didn't have the points tonight, but as far as his energy and effort he responded like a competitive senior," Stewart said. Hawbaker finished with four points.

Greenwood was led by Jayden Garnes with 14 points.

Siloam Springs lost 71-46 at Russellville on Feb. 16.

Siloam Springs was 7-19 overall and 1-11 in the conference heading into a game at Van Buren on Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time. Siloam Springs will host Harrison in the last game of the season Friday night.