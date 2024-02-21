Arrests and citations

Feb. 12

Jiji Hesa, 29, arrested in connection with violation of a no-contact order.

Feb. 13

Brandon Eugene Doss, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Leslie Breanne Bolinger, 27, was arrested in connection with a body attachment order for failure to pay child support.

Alice Christine Fox, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Amanda Lynn Armstrong, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Feb. 14

Gregory Bart Gales, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Willy Cheyenne Asher, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering-third degree; possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Alvarado, 27, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member- third-degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Julie Kim Nguyen, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 15

Troy Gene Duchesne, 33, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

Tyler Wayne Johnson, 34, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering-third degree.

Reno Fagan Smiley, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Maelynn Labeff, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Angel Cristan Saucedo, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Brody Dale Adair, 19, arrested in connection with loitering.

Lauren Elizabeth Watkins, 32, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Jamie Derek Trammell, 40, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

Feb. 16

Megan Rhea Andrews, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nacoma Shane Hardison, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 17

Jeremiah Shane Davis, 44, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements--refusal to cooperate with assessment process; failure to appear.

Feb. 18

Silvery Tobo, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

William Lincoln Morrow, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Randal Thomas Heckathrorn, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Shannan Lee Miner, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Betty Ann Anderson, 74, cited in connection with failure to appear.