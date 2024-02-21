Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County recognizes three outstanding employees for service to youth

Photo courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County Decinda Shimer (left) Stephen Johnston and Ashley Oosterman were recognized on Jan. 31, as outstanding employees of the Boys and Girls Club for their service to youth. Shimer has been with the Boys and Girls Club for 22 years, Johnston for 15 and Oosterman 10 years, according to Chris Shimer, CEO and Decinda's husband. All three employees also happen to have been recipients of the Arkansas Boys and Girls Club Administrator of the Year, Chris Shimer said.

