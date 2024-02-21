Broquard of Siloam Springs signs with Austin College

Photograph courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Jetta Broquard, a Siloam Springs soccer player, signed a letter of intent with Austin College, in Sherman Texas, on Feb. 16. Broquard iis a four-year starter at left forward. Last year, Broquard had 27 goals and 12 assists. Her career stats are 57 goals and 31 assists.

