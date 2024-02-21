Cobb Encourages Research Proposal Submissions From Diverse Disciplines to Advance Poultry Genetics

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Researchers can submit pre-proposals for the 2024 funding round of the Cobb Research Initiative.

The initiative was developed to help propel poultry genetics further by creating opportunities that bring together diverse scientific research disciplines to create advancements in global protein production, according to a news release from Cobb Genetics.

"At Cobb, we are committed to advancing food security, safety, sustainability and efficiency, to ensure the continued accessibility and affordability of protein," said Dr. William Herring, Vice President of Research and Development at Cobb. "To achieve these objectives, we collaborate with experts across diverse fields, extending beyond poultry experts, to glean novel insights and develop cutting-edge tools to advance poultry genetics."

Cobb Research Initiative priorities include broiler breeder livability, broiler livability, meat quality, hatchability and chick quality, egg fertility and production, according to the release.

Proposals that promote the convergence of science, automation, data and technology to advance poultry genetics, health, welfare and production efficiency are encouraged, according to the release.

In 2023, Cobb awarded nine grants in its first round of funding, creating partnerships with eight research programs across multiple countries, according to the release.

"These research projects really are a partnership between Cobb and the grant recipients. Our approach to working with the research programs is unique and it has resulted in tremendously positive feedback," Herring said.

"The Cobb Research Initiative has been instrumental in enhancing my research program. It has provided a platform for expanding my knowledge in the [poultry] breeding industry while also facilitating the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies that would otherwise be difficult to achieve," said Dr. Yang Zhao with the University of Tennessee, a 2023 grant recipient,

For the 2024 application period, submit pre-proposals electronically until March 4. To learn more about the CRI, including submission instructions and previously funded research, visit www.CobbResearchInitiative.com.