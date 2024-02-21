Eckenroth, Ahnfeldt shine at Ichabod Invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The John Brown University track and field team closed out the indoor season with a pair of strong showings from freshman Cera Eckenroth and sophomore Hope Ahnfeldt while the Golden Eagles competed in the Ichabod Invitational on Feb. 10.

Eckenroth claimed her third NAIA standard of the season, clinching a B standard on her second attempt in the mile. Crossing the line at 5:07.13 and finishing fifth and setting a new program record, she has now become eligible for three events including the 3,000 meters (10:16.88) and the 5,000 meters (17:46.66) -- both A standard times.

Joining Eckenroth at the NAIA National Indoor Track & Field Championships will be sophomore Hope Ahnfeldt. In her first action of the indoor season, the 2022 Sooner Athletic cross country champion broke the 5,000 meter tape at 17:56.58, and A standard effort.

Ahnfeldt was named the Sooner Athletic women's track athlete of the week, the conference office announced Feb. 13.

Junior Emma Brown hit a pair of personal records, completing the mile in 5:45.52 and the 3,000 meters in 11:40.70.

Junior Andrew Morton came within one-one hundredth of a second from tying his own program record in the 60-meter dash, taking the second podium spot in a time of 6.94 seconds.

Eckenroth and Ahnfeldt will next compete at the National Championships slated for Feb. 29 through March 2 at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.