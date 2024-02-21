HEALTHY LIVING: Navigating grief and how to cope

In February, when we talk about the heart, it's often related to being struck by Cupid's arrow. However, people are also hit by feelings of loss every day.

Sure, it's uncomfortable to talk about sometimes. Grief can come in ebbs and flows or feel like an endless ocean when you're searching for land. We're not trying to be a bummer, but we want to be honest about how loss affects us -- especially when it comes to our brains and hearts.

Several things can cause grief -- the death of a loved one, a breakup with a friend or partner, losing your job or even a new health diagnosis. And if the reasons for feeling the emotion aren't enough, there's a gamut of reactions to loss from crying to reminiscing about your loved one to wanting to take long walks.

What is common for all of us is how the body responds to that grief. Mourning triggers our "fight or flight" response, increasing heart, blood pressure and respiratory rates.

In fact, one study showed that within a month of their partner's death, people 60 and older were at higher risk of stroke and heart attack. Other research indicates interrupted sleep, a weakened immune system and a higher risk of blood clots.

So, while it's normal to be sad, angry and other emotions while lamenting, it's also important to find ways to cope to get your health back on track.

First, take care of yourself by exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and maintaining a healthy diet. Try to avoid consuming too much alcohol or smoking due to stress. In addition, be patient with yourself and refrain from making dramatic changes immediately, such as moving or changing careers.

Most importantly, express your emotions by leaning on your friends and family, journaling, joining a support group or talking with a professional. Studies show that therapy and depression treatment significantly improve symptoms of grief by up to 70%.

Finally, be patient with yourself. Grief can take time, be complicated and is experienced in various ways. Your emotions are valid, and people are here for you during the journey.

If you're having trouble sleeping or performing daily activities like getting dressed or making meals, it may be time to talk to your doctor about your grief. To find a Northwest Health physician near you, visit https://bit.ly/PCP_Online today.