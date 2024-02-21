John Brown University awards six full-tuition presidential scholarships

John Brown University awarded the final three Presidential Scholarships to Darissa Ennes from Monet, Missouri, Citlali Oritz Tinajero from Rogers and Abrie Ables from Malvern, according to a university news release.

Each year, JBU hosts a scholarship competition in November and February and invites prospective students who qualify based on academic performance, according to the release.

The competition includes interviews conducted by various JBU faculty and staff.

JBU awarded Presidential Scholarships to six students who demonstrated great academic achievement as well as social and spiritual maturity. The scholarship is valued at $120,000 and awarded over four years, according to the release.

The other three Presidential Scholarship winners announced in the fall were Ryane Owens from Bixby, Okla., Luis Chojolan from Guatemala and Grace Higley from Bentonville, according to the release.

JBU also awarded more than $4 million in Chancellor's Scholarships to some of the students who participated in the competition, according to the release.

For more information, visit jbu.edu/scholarships.