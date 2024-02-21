Panther alumni matches

Photograph courtesy of Siloam Springs High School soccer The Siloam Springs High School boys‚Äô soccer held matches against its alumni Feb. 17. More than 50 alumni competed against the junior varsity and varsity teams. The alumni beat the junior varsity, 6-0. The varsity team defeated the alumni, 2-1. Photograph courtesy of Siloam Springs High School soccer The Siloam Springs High School boys‚Äô soccer held matches against its alumni Feb. 17. More than 50 alumni competed against the junior varsity and varsity teams. Already a subscriber? Log in!