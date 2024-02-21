RELIGION: Scam Likely

In the world we live in today scam calls and robo calls are a frequent occurrence. In just one day last week, I received robo calls from Illinois, Arkansas, New York, Texas, and, to top it off, Netherlands. I sent every single one to voicemail.

But even in the age of caller ID there are some calls that are not identified and you are left wondering if you should take the call or if it is just another lousy scam call. With one of the latest updates to Apple phones, a name now appears when an apparent scam call comes in: Scam Likely. Doesn't that just sound like a great name for a 70s game show host? Welcome to Let's Make a Deal. I'm your host, Scam Likely!

As a pastor, my phone rings and blips most of the day. It's part of my calling that I love -- caring for my dear friends. On occasion, when my phone rings or buzzes, Samantha will see me pick up my phone, heave a frustrating sigh, roll my eyes, and block the call. Knowing my usual song and dance, Samantha knows exactly who's calling and will confirm, "Scam Likely calling you again?"

"Yep, he just doesn't know when to quit."

The scams are far reaching, too. One day, I'll get a call for an extended warranty on a car that I haven't owned since 2018, followed up with a caller leaving a message about Norton Antivirus for my Windows PC (I use a Mac.), and my favorite voice mail messages from Scam Likely, "Call this number back to hear an important message and receive help to recover your Amazon account, which has been compromised." (Note: I get that one about five times a day.)

I'll be honest, a lot of them seem very real and contain what appear to be very real threats. I can understand why people take the bait hook, line and sinker. The person on the other line is very convincing. They have a way to help you out of your apparent "situation," and they seem to have all the answers. But in the end, it's all lies. You don't need any of their services. Yhey've made up the problem, and you are better off hanging up the phone.

In my heart and mind, I get scam calls all the time as well. The enemy loves to come ringing in my ear telling me all the problems that I have, how I can solve them myself and how all of them are my fault. Unfortunately, the same is true for all of us. The evil one knows exactly what buttons to push, what fears to prey upon and what secrets to whisper in our ears to make us believe his scams. As Jesus says, Satan is "a liar and the father of lies." (John 8:44)

Unlike when the phone rings and tells us that "Scam Likely" is calling, when Satan starts whispering in your ear, it's "Scam Entirely." There is a lot of beautiful truth in this world. Don't spend another minute listening to the scams of the devil -- he only has tact: to steal, kill, and destroy. Jesus came to bring life -- and life to the full (John 10:10).

In his letter to the church in Ephesus, Paul calls the tricks and scams of Satan schemes. In other translations they are called methods, strategies, wiles, tactics, deceits and even tricks. That's all they are: tricks. So, my friends, when you start to hear lies that tell you to fear, don't even answer the scam calls. Instead, do what I do when "Scam Likely" calls my cell phone: block the number.

Listen to "Faithful and True" by New Life Worship.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.