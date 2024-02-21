Sager Classical Academy hosts community showcase to raise funds for Boston trip

Photo courtesy of Sager Classical Academy Josephina Taylor, playing Betsy Ross, sews the American flag as Liam Taylor and Keiralyn Thraikill narrate Ross' story during a patriotic community showcase held on Feb. 2.

Photo courtesy of Sager Classical Academy Sager Classical Academy held a patriotic community showcase on Feb 7 to raise money for its sixth and seventh grade trip to Boston. Students from Kindergarten through seventh grade performed patriotic songs and recitations of famous speeches and quotes. Sager Classical Academy raised over $3,300 for the trip.

