Siloam Springs football players sign

Photo courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Brock Gold (center) signed with Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan. on Feb. 7 at Siloam Springs High School. Gold, who played center and tackle for the Panthers, received a football scholarship from the university.

Photo courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Quinten Motsinger (center) signed with Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. on Feb. 7 at the Siloam Springs High School. Motsinger, who played wide receiver for the Panthers, earned a football scholarship from the university. Motsinger had 11 catches for 100 yards his senior year.

Photo courtesy of Siloam Springs High School Jed Derwin (center) signed with Ouchita Baptist University in Arkadephia, Ark. on Feb. 7 at Siloam Springs High School. Derwin, who played running back for the Panthers signed as a walk-on. Derwin carried 170 times for 534 yards and six touchdowns his senior season.

