Siloam Springs Library offers storytime for preschoolers

February 21, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Marc Hayot

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parents and kids listen to Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) as she reads "Mouse's First Valentine's" during Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parents and kids listen to Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) as she reads "Mouse's First Valentine's" during Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parents and kids listen to Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) as she reads "Mouse's First Valentine's" during Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parents and kids listen to Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) as she reads "Mouse's First Valentine's" during Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chrissy Gutierrez holds six-month old Peter and Zion, 4 as Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) prepared to start Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chrissy Gutierrez holds six-month old Peter and Zion, 4 as Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) prepared to start Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chrissy Gutierrez holds six-month old Peter and Zion, 4 as Librarian Lacy Snarr (not pictured) prepared to start Pre-School Storytime on Feb. 15 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.