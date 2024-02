Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Rotary District 6110 Governor Pam Crawford (left) presents a citation to Siloam Springs Rotary Club President-Elect Delia Haak on Jan. 30, at the Siloam Springs Public Library for the 2022-23 Rotary year.

