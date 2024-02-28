Arrests and citations

Feb. 19

Troy Nathanial Tate, 24, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Feb. 20

Adam Lee Compton, 20, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine).

Brenton Dakota Parker, 24, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Adrian Arnez Smith, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Carlos Ruben Montalvo-Alvarado, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; probation violation.

Julie Ann Webb, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 21

Aaron Welch Early, 41, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons.

Matthew Christian Gaertner, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Allen Marshall Foreman, 39, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Wesley James Johnson, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 22

Hollie Mae Thomas, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

William Colby Boen, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Charles Lewis Williams Jr, 33, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance.

Lee Hernandez, 18, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kortnie Lane Keys, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Theresa Ann Gregory, 50. cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Travis Lewis Hornback, 28, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Feb. 23

Thomas John Bednarski, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Patrick Quigley, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Kelsey Rae Brown, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Jessica Fay Brazil, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 24

Mateo Javante Cain, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; failure to stop at stop light.

Hugo Humberto Pena-Zepeda, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Steed Allen Curry, 55, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Ronnie Weldon Curry, 60, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Feb. 25

Ian Theodore Murray, 41, arrested in connection with harassing communications.

Daniel Shane McIntosh, 37, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member - third-degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Patricia Dawn Mcgee, 41, arrested in connection with warrant.

Rhonda Gail Marsh, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jadin Alexander Guerrero, 21,cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kali Sean-Frisby, 28, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Erick Alexander Contreras Flores, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no drivers license.