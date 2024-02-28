Citywide Spring Cleanup begins April 1

Siloam Springs residents are invited to participate in the annual Spring Cleanup on April 1-5.

Organized by the city Sanitation Division, the service is provided for free, according to a city news release.

"This is an excellent opportunity for residents of Siloam Springs to freshen up their living spaces as we transition into spring," Megan Whitworth, city communications manager, said. "It's the perfect time to declutter and dispose of unwanted items such as old toys, furniture and other household debris."

Accepted bulk household items for pickup include artificial Christmas trees, chairs, couches, entertainment centers, old above-ground pools, mattresses, box springs, sinks, tubs, lawn furniture and large toys. However, building materials are limited to 2 cubic yards, approximately the size of a standard pickup bed, according to the release.

Items such as tires, household hazardous materials (paints, pesticides, cleansers, etc.), tree stumps, concrete slabs, glass, air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators containing Freon, tire rims, televisions and electronics will not be collected, according to the release.

Residents should place items at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day during the week of April 1, preferably the night before. Once the sanitation crews have passed through a neighborhood, they will not return. Items should be positioned within 5 to 6 feet of the curbside, avoiding alleys or side streets, power lines, tree limbs or any obstruction, according to the release.

It is crucial not to obstruct the right-of-way in streets, sidewalks or access to mailboxes with placed items. Crews will only remove qualified items left at the curbside and are not responsible for any materials not intended for removal or that do not meet the specified criteria. For more information about cleanup, visit siloamsprings.com/463/Fall-and-Spring-Cleanup.

For any inquiries, contact the Sanitation Division at (479) 524-8512 or email [email protected].