Dorothy Kuykendall was born in Delaware County, Okla., to Jack and Mabel Foster on Oct. 9, 1939. As the daughter of a heavy equipment operator, she spent her childhood moving from town to town, job to job across Oklahoma. In the mid-1950s, her father, Jack, became a partner in an ODOT grading contracting company, Frix and Foster Construction Co., and the family settled in Muskogee, Okla. Dorothy became a Muskogee Rougher and graduated with the class of '57.

After high school, she briefly attended Oklahoma A&M before marrying her high school sweetheart, Jim Kuykendall, on June 19, 1959. Jim's career with Fred Jones Ford Remanufacturing led the couple to Jacksonville, Fla. The tragic death of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Jamie, brought them back to Oklahoma in 1964.

After a lengthy career with Oklahoma's Caterpillar dealer, Albert Equipment Co., Jim founded Equipment World Inc. in 1983. The business just recently celebrated its 40th anniversary this past March. In the early years of the business, Dorothy played an integral role, acting as the company's secretary/treasurer. She was quick to engage in new hobbies. Bridge, hand crafts such as crochet, knitting and cross-stitch, candy making and cake decorating were some of many.

A frequent participant in groups, such as the boys' PTAs and local church groups, Dorothy was a constant contributor to the community. She joined and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International, where she participated actively and gained lifelong friendships.

In the 1990s, Dorothy spent considerable time in West Siloam Springs caring for her mother in failing health. After Mabel's passing in 1997, Jim and Dorothy moved permanently to the family's home in West Siloam Springs, where they would spend the remainder of their lives.

After a long battle with a myriad of health issues, Dorothy passed peacefully on Sunday night, Feb. 25, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jim Kuykendall (2020) and her daughter, Jamie (1964).

She is survived in death by her oldest son, Jack of Las Vegas; her son, Jimmy and girlfriend Marla of Tulsa, Okla.; three grandsons – her pride and joy – Will, Weston and Jared of Tulsa; her brother, Bill and wife Leola of Topeka, Kan.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and many, many lifetime friends.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13313 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home.



