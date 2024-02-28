Education notebook

University of Arkansas -- Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, -- Ten Siloam Springs students were placed on the Chancellor's and Dean's lists for the fall 2023 semester.

Michelle Blackfox, Bailey Blanchard, Kendal Dixon and Alan Hardcastle were placed on the Dean's List.

Kreg Cook, Addison Hevener, Abigale Kelly, Audrey Lee, Mackenzie Pool and Sophia Stephenson were named to the Chancellor's List.

Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Collin Kruger of Siloam Springs earned a Master of Science in Computer Sciences from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Kruger was among approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the institute's 265th commencement exercises Dec. 15-16.

Arkansas State University

JONESBORO -- Jaleigh Harp and Katie Mesko of Siloam Springs were named to Chancellor's List and Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

Students who are named to the Chancellor's List must have a grade point average of 4.0 and a 3.6 to 3.99 grade point average to be placed on the Dean's List.