Girl Scout Troop No. 5026 seeks support from City Board for positive message cupboard

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mia DeSpain (front) of Girl Scout Troop No. 5026 presents information to the City Board on Feb. 20 about a possible free library filled with encouraging notes for people who have had a bad day and need a lift: the Lovely Letters Library. The troop came up with the idea as part of their goal to receive their Silver award.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Callie Daigneault of Girl Scout Troop No. 5026 concludes the presentation of the Lovely Letters Library to the Siloam Springs City Board on Feb. 20. As part of the troop's goal to obtain the Silver Award, the scouts had to find an issue in the community and come up with a solution. The troop came up with the Lovely Letters Library, a free library filled with encouraging notes.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Emery Moose (front) of Girl Scout Troop #5026 presents information on the Lovely Letters Library a potential free library filled with encouraging notes for people who need a lift to the City Board on Feb. 20. This library is part of the troops goal to receive their Silver Award by identifying a need in the community and then coming up with a solution.

