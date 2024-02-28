JBU men close regular season with loss

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The John Brown University men's basketball team dropped its regular season finale against Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Feb. 24 inside Bill George Arena.

Although the Golden Eagles (15-12, 13-9 Sooner Athletic) were recipients of a pair of 20-point performances from junior Drew Miller and senior Noah Taylor, JBU shot just 4 of 10 from the field after taking a 69-67 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the contest. MACU responded with the game's 17th and final lead change by knocking down all three field goals it attempted, and finished the game a perfect 10 of 10 from the charity stripe down the stretch.

Miller finished 10 of 22 from the floor for 25 points and added five rebounds and a pair of steals. In the last showing of his career in Siloam Springs, Taylor shined from behind the arc and converted 7 of 9 from long range and tied a career high by scoring 21. Sophomores Malachi Reeves and Josh Stewart joined in with 13 and 11 points, while the tandem racked up a combined nine assists.

Eight first-half three pointers powered JBU to a narrow 39-36 advantage at the break. The visitors had built a six-point lead, 25-19, but the Golden Eagles came storming back on Miller's heels as he scored 13 of John Brown's points when the hosts rallied to a 20-4 run to take an eight-point lead, 37-29.

MACU finished the half on a quick 7-2 spurt to close the gap to three.

After shooting 45% in the first half, John Brown finished the game at 43% (29 of 68) while the Evangels improved in the second half, scoring at a 56% clip in the second half to end the afternoon at 52% (28 of 54).

Mid-America Christian's reserves outscored the Golden Eagles' bench by a 44-11 margin, and held a 42-36 scoring advantage in the paint.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles settle into the sixth seed for the 2024 SAC tournament, and will return to action Thursday evening in Waxahachie, Texas, to face the third-seeded Southwestern A.G. Lions. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The contest will be simulcast live on the SAC Sports Network and on YouTube.