JBU’s Smith honored

OKLAHOMA CITY -- John Brown University senior Natalie Smith averaged 23 points per game and shot 64% from the floor in a pair of Golden Eagle wins and was named the Sooner Athletic's Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference office announced Monday.

Smith's performances led the No. 13 Golden Eagles (25-3) to a pair of wins in the closing week of the regular season, culminating in JBU's first-ever Sooner Athletic regular season title in undefeated fashion (22-0). John Brown bested Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on the road before snapping the 11-game winning streak of Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in Siloam Springs in the regular season finale.

Smith finished the week over 50% (11 of 20) from behind the arc, and with her eight three pointers in the Golden Eagles' come-from-behind win over MACU, the Bentonville native became the program's career triples leader with 281, breaking a previous career high that stood for 16 seasons.

Also against the Evangels, Smith finished 13 of 18 from the field, posting a career-high 35 points in the win. She is second on the Golden Eagle squad, averaging 14 points per game and is currently ranked fifth in the nation with 89 made three pointers.

The Golden Eagles return to action in the quarterfinal round of the Sooner Athletic tournament, and will welcome eighth-seeded Texas Wesleyan to Bill George Arena on Thursday night for a 6 p.m. tip-off. The clash will be carried live on the SAC Sports Network.