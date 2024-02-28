New Global Methodist Church opens its doors in Westville, Okla.

WESTVILLE, Okla. -- First United Methodist Church is now a member of the Global Methodist Church.

According to Senior Pastor Dr. Dan Eischen, the church has 25 members and meets at 9:30 a.m. at 900 W. Taft St.

The re-branded church began to offer services under the new denomination Dec. 3, Eischen said.

The church is in the same building as the previous United Methodist Church, Eischen said.

Westville Global Methodist Church split off from the United Methodist Church to join the Global Methodist Church at the end of November, Eischen said.

Eischen wants people in Westville and the surrounding area to know a new Global Methodist Church was available for those seeking to join the new denomination.