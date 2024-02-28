Senior Center menu

March 1
F – BLT sandwich, garden pasta salad, potato chips, pineapple and cherries.
March 4-8
M -- Beef fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, sour cream
T – Broccoli cheese soup, ½ turkey sandwich w/lettuce and tomato, fruit, crackers, cookie
W – Beef stew, side salad w/dressing, cornbread, pie
TH – Chicken spaghetti, Tuscan veggies, garlic bread, peaches
F – BBQ beef on bun, baked beans, mustard potato salad, Mandarin oranges
March 11-15
M – Smoked sausage, tater tots, steamed cabbage, baked apples
T – Chicken and rice casserole, roasted broccoli, roll, orange gelatin
W – Taco stuffed baked potato, garden salad w/dressing, salsa w/chips, banana
TH – Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, egg roll, seasoned carrots, Emerald pears
F – Corned beef, sauteed cabbage, O-Brien potatoes, crescent roll, Luck of the Irish gelatin
March 18-22
M – Beef taco casserole, hominy, side salad w/ranch, peaches
T – Chicken fried steak, potatoes w/gravy, peas and carrots, roll, coconut cake
W – Pulled pork au jus, new potatoes, seasoned corn, roll
TH – Chicken empanadas, Spanish rice, corn/black bean salad, fruit, carrot cake
F – Meatball sub, Italian pasta salad, chips, pear halves
March 25-29
M – Cheese ravioli w/meat sauce, corn, French bread, applesauce
T – Hearty chicken stew w/carrots, corn, potatoes, green beans, side salad w/ranch, cookie
W – Pork fritter w/plum sauce, Au gratin potatoes, sugar snap peas
TH – Beer-battered cod, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, orange zephyr whip
F – Pineapple glazed ham, cheese potato casserole, carrots, roll, apple cake