Shoe Sensation in Siloam Springs donates socks to veterans in need

Submitted photo Shoe Sensation in Siloam Springs donated 274 pairs of socks for veterans in need on Jan. 26. The shoe store partnered with Siloam Springs DAV Post 64 who then brought the socks to veterans at the Veterans Association in Fayetteville. Pictured from left to right are Don Welch, Frank Lee, Stephanie Evans, Cynthia Keelin, Ron Evans and Jennifer Pitts.

