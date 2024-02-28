Siloam Springs Museum and Scott Family host paper quilling event May 24

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bobby Reed helps his son Judson make a paper quilling tool at Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. A volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum taught youngsters the art of paper quilling.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bobby Reed helps his son Judson make a paper quilling tool at Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. A volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum taught youngsters the art of paper quilling

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Laina Harris (left) and Addilyn Rowe make paper quilling tools during Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. Children learned how to quill paper under the watchful eye of a volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Laina Harris (left) and Addilyn Rowe make paper quilling tools during Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. Children learned how to quill paper under the watchful eye of a volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Moms and kids gather on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. for Kid's Day at the Museum to learn the art of paper quilling under the watchful eye of a volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Moms and kids gather on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. for Kid's Day at the Museum to learn the art of paper quilling under the watchful eye of a volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ashlee Bailey, Educational Programs Manager for the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, shows youngsters how to make a paper quilling tool during Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ashlee Bailey, Educational Programs Manager for the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, shows youngsters how to make a paper quilling tool during Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Laina Harris (left) and Addilyn Rowe make paper quilling tools during Kid's Day at the Museum on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. Children learned how to quill paper under the watchful eye of a volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Moms and kids gather on Feb. 24 at the Siloam Springs Museum. for Kid's Day at the Museum to learn the art of paper quilling under the watchful eye of a volunteer from the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

