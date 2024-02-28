Siloam Springs School Board candidate Elicia Williamson drops out of race for Zone 1 position

Elicia Williamson's name is on ballot for Zone 1 of the Siloam Springs School Board, but she dropped out of the race.

Williamson backed out after ballots were certified, and her name could not be removed, said Julie Hall, election staff assistant with the Benton County Election Commission.

Williamson confirmed in a phone call Feb. 22 she dropped out of the race shortly after filing the paperwork. Williamson filed to run Nov. 6, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Williamson said she notified the Election Commission of her decision to drop out, although she did not say why she declined to run.

She was told her name would still appear on the ballots because they already were certified.

Heath Nance is the lone candidate in the Zone 1 race. Nance would replace Grant Loyd, who did not seek reelection. School Board positions are unpaid, according to the Siloam Springs School District.

If Williamson were to win she would have to resign and someone else would need to be appointed to fill the spot, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

Early voting will continue until March 4. Residents in Siloam Springs may visit the Benton County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Suite C, or the Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St. Election Day is March 5.