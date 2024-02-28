Siloam Springs tax revenue over $1 million in January

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 3.17%, or $31,000, in February compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,008,692 last month, compared to $977,692 in January of 2023, according to the January Municipal Levy Receipts and January Municipal/County Levy Receipts. The receipts represent sales made in November.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 16.25%, or $65,765, last month, from $470,593 in January of 2024 to $404,808 in January of 2023.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville up $514,254 or 13.52%.

Eureka Springs up $7,649 or 2.55%.

Fayetteville up $59,027 or 1.07%.

Gentry up $29,365 or 1.07%.

Springdale up $217,509 or 5.64%.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

Lincoln down $8,409 or 8.02 %.

Rogers down $8,560 or 0.18 %.