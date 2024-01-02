Arrests and citations

Dec. 18

Prudence Lynn Bearden, 46, arrested in connection with forgery.

Yolanda Soto, 49, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Sawyer Austin Evans, 33, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Jerad William L Lovell, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Gregory Leon Bumstead, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Derrick Ryan Budds, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Steven Ellis Cox Jr, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sawyer Austin Evans, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 19

Freddy Omay Lopez Barbosa, 40, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

Thomas Ray Jetton, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 20

Larry Ray Sellers, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Eddie Phanander Hudson, 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Kathleen Meier, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 21

Deborah Kay Gamber, 64, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Miguel Padilla Moralez, 42, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; interference with emergency communications first-degree assault on family or household member -- third-degree/apprehension of imminent injury; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; assault -- third-degree.

Dean William Webb, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 22

Barbara Lynn Price, 53, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Holley Suzanne Haddock, 45, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.

Clinton J Sharpe, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Devin Mikayle Topf, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Emma Jean Cooper, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 23

Jhustin Alexander Wright, 22, cited in connection with careless/prohibitive driving warrant.

Francis Lizeth Caceres, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

James Wyatt Pate, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 24

Travis Lewis Hornback, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Summer Lee Maichle, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jay Lee, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Hector Ricardo Rosales, 72, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated x2; hit and run accident; careless/prohibitive driving.