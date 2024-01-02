Building up businesses and students

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the first Smart Start Business Plan Grant Competition, a platform designed to empower businesses and students alike by providing an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

The competition, featuring a Business Division and a Student Division, required applicants to submit either a comprehensive five-page business plan or a PowerPoint presentation. The Business Division welcomed entries from a diverse range of businesses aiming to add a product or service line, make capital improvements or innovate a new idea. The Student Division encouraged students up to college level to submit their promising product or business ideas.

Photo submitted Siloam Syrups owner Angela Bolt (third from right) emerged victorious in the Business Division of the Smart Business Plan Grant Competition by winning the grand prize of $2,500. Bolt won another $1,000 for her other business South Maple Street Cocktails.



Photo submitted Trail Mixer won $1,000 earning themselves the third place spot in the Student Division of the Smart Business Plan Grant Competition. Trail Mixer consisted of Daniel Aguayo, Shantee Enitencio Quinn and Olivia Reed.



Photo submitted Angela Bolt (center), the founder of South Maple Street Cocktails received $1,000 for her entry into the Business Division of the Smart Business Plan Grant Competition. South Maple Street Cocktails hosts classes on how to mix alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Bolt also won the grand prize of $2,500 in the Business Division for her other business South Maple Street Cocktails.



Photo submitted Dominic Solis (center) the brain behind Exposure Marketing won second place in the Student Division in the Smart Business Plan Grant Competition when he received $1,500

