Colcord football players earn district honors

The Colcord (Okla.) football team had several players honored with District A-7 awards for the 2023 season.

The Hornets went 7-0 in District A-7 and won the league title for the season straight season.

Most Valuable Player -- Gabe Winfield

Coach of the Year -- Ryan Keenom

Running Back of the Year -- Cooper Mott

Wide Receiver of the Year -- Manuel Bocanegra

Offensive Lineman of the Year -- Reed Williams

Defensive Player of the Year -- Treyden Larmon

Defensive Lineman of the Year -- Khaleeal Penn

Inside Linebacker of the Year -- Cade Linn

Newcomer of the Year -- Jackson Still

All District -- Tony Perez, Tate Thomas, Malachi January, Alec Pearson, Wyatt Martin, Justin Robinette, Dalen Tehee

All District Honorable Mention -- Hank Denny, Tanner Revas, Laran Thurman, Collier Buck