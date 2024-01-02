Colcord football players earn district honors

The Colcord (Okla.) football team had several players honored with District A-7 awards for the 2023 season.
The Hornets went 7-0 in District A-7 and won the league title for the season straight season.
Most Valuable Player -- Gabe Winfield
Coach of the Year -- Ryan Keenom
Running Back of the Year -- Cooper Mott
Wide Receiver of the Year -- Manuel Bocanegra
Offensive Lineman of the Year -- Reed Williams
Defensive Player of the Year -- Treyden Larmon
Defensive Lineman of the Year -- Khaleeal Penn
Inside Linebacker of the Year -- Cade Linn
Newcomer of the Year -- Jackson Still
All District -- Tony Perez, Tate Thomas, Malachi January, Alec Pearson, Wyatt Martin, Justin Robinette, Dalen Tehee
All District Honorable Mention -- Hank Denny, Tanner Revas, Laran Thurman, Collier Buck