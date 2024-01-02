EDITORIAL: Catching up with recent news

The state of California has had to deal with drought over the last few years, and at times the need for water has become critical. So some genius has come up with a brilliant idea that, unsurprisingly, could only come from the Golden State: Recycling.

The plan is to take waste water, treat it, and then return it to water distribution systems that would put it back into circulation. That's right, folks. The water would be going -- in a roundabout way -- from your toilet to the tap in your kitchen.

Now, when we're all done making our "ew" faces, let's ponder the thought that this is actually a magnificent scheme. It would virtually eliminate the need for tapping water from lakes or rivers that are drying up, because the water being used would be recirculated in what amounts to a continuous loop.

I'm going to assume here that engineers have developed ways to make treated water pristine. Still, if you buy bottled water, you might want to start checking the sources from which that water comes. Just sayin.'

I was watching a high school football championship game a while back, and saw something that is a rare occurrence in playoff games: A bonehead blunder by an officiating crew.

It was Booneville and Prescott in the Arkansas Class 3A showdown. Booneville led 25-22 in the final 2 minutes and was driving to close out the contest, when it faced a fourth and one at the Prescott 33. The Bearcats ran up the middle, and apparently were stopped, giving the Curley Wolves the ball and one more chance to tie or win the game.

Or so they thought.

There was an injury timeout. And during the timeout, the crew was asked by the Booneville sideline to do a measurement on the position of the ball. There was just one small problem: The chains had been moved and repositioned. So the crew decided to "guess" where the chains had been previously located. And -- surprise! -- the new measurement determined that Booneville had made enough yardage on the previous play for a first down.

The Prescott head coach then "went off" on the crew, and his histrionics were epic. And at no time during his performance did a member of the officiating crew even seriously consider throwing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, because every one of them knew how badly they had messed up.

And when Arkansas football officials have their summer meetings to go over procedural scenarios, you can be sure that that film sequence will be exhibit A in how not to cause a sideline ruckus.

A former financial manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team has pled guilty in a U.S. district court to covertly stealing $22 million from the organization.

$22 million??!!

I work for an organization that keeps tabs on nearly every penny I manage, and heaven help me if I ask for reimbursement for a hamburger and don't have all the proper paperwork with the t's crossed and the i's dotted. And that guy made $22 million disappear before anyone even lifted an eyebrow. Seriously?

Until next time: Make sure you turn in all your itemized receipts.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].