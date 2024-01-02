Football players help with wreath assembly, placement
January 2, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
Submitted photo
Siloam Springs football players helped with the assembly and grave placement of wreaths on Dec. 15-16. Pictured (from left) are Fabian Lara, Jonathan Hyde, Coach Tad Turner, Daniel Alfaro, Jacob Davis and Brett Gold.
Submitted photo
Siloam Springs football players helped with the assembly and grave placement of wreaths on Dec. 15-16. Pictured are Nixon Gomez, Eli Hargett, Mason Crawford, Coach Robert Henderson, Drew Claborn and Geo Castenada.