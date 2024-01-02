Football players help with wreath assembly, placement

January 2, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Submitted photo Siloam Springs football players helped with the assembly and grave placement of wreaths on Dec. 15-16. Pictured (from left) are Javone Stelivan, Hector Aguilar, Jhan Olivas, Matthew Borjes and Xavier Pereira.

photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs football players helped with the assembly and grave placement of wreaths on Dec. 15-16. Pictured (from left) are Fabian Lara, Jonathan Hyde, Coach Tad Turner, Daniel Alfaro, Jacob Davis and Brett Gold.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs football players helped with the assembly and grave placement of wreaths on Dec. 15-16. Pictured are Nixon Gomez, Eli Hargett, Mason Crawford, Coach Robert Henderson, Drew Claborn and Geo Castenada.