Former Siloam Springs cop’s certification on the line after more than 20 cases involving his testimony dismissed

BENTONVILLE -- A request has been made to decertify a former Siloam Springs police officer in the wake of prosecutors having dismissed dozens of cases involving him.

"We can confirm that a request has been made," said Cindy Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. "We will be able to supply you with request documents once the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) has taken action on the request."

The request for Michael Anderson's decertification will be on the commission's agenda for its meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 in Camden.

Anderson resigned in September after issues surfaced regarding his cases.

Capt. Derek Spicer, a Siloam Springs Police Department spokesman, previously said the department and the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office discovered the issues.

Prosecutors dismissed seven of the cases in November, and 20 more cases were dismissed earlier this month. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson said his office also dismissed two civil asset forfeiture cases involving Anderson.

Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, said his office may be handling up to 40 cases involving Anderson.

Robinson said any cases depending on Anderson's testimony will be dismissed.

Robinson said his office will continue with prosecutions of cases for which Anderson's testimony isn't needed. He said the decision on whether to prosecute or dismiss will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Anderson was suspended without pay for five days starting Nov. 30, 2022, and was moved to the traffic department, according to documents from the police.

Conversations between Anderson and a woman he used for criminal intelligence were placed on the What's Up Siloam Facebook page, according to documents. The conversations were on his city-owned cellphone.

An internal investigation concluded the information received was true and led to the discovery of additional inappropriate conversations with females used for narcotics/criminal information, according to the documents. Nude photos of a woman not related to any investigation were found on Anderson's city-owned cellphone, according to the documents.

Anderson was found in violation of city-provided cellphone and Police Department policies as well as the police officer code of ethics and conduct.

His resignation came weeks after Matt Reid, a deputy public defender, filed a motion seeking more information about Anderson's work as a police officer. The motion also accused Anderson of committing inappropriate acts.

Reid's motion claims Anderson admitted turning off his audio in violation of police policy during detentions and arrests and admitted to omitting material information from police reports.

Reid's motion claims Anderson helped on Aug. 28 to procure and execute a search warrant against a former confidential informant, identified only as G.F., in retaliation for her denying Anderson's sexual advances and reporting his inappropriate behavior toward her.

Reid also wanted a list of Anderson's old cases to determine whether people convicted of the charges against them deserve any relief because of Anderson's work in their cases.

Nathan Smith, Benton County's former prosecuting attorney, issued a letter in September advising attorneys and others about Anderson's credibility as a witness. The letter is important because it means defense attorneys will be aware of Anderson's history and he could face questions about the incidents if any of his cases went to trial.