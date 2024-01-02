Lady Panthers’ go cold after hot start

GRAVETTE -- Siloam Springs' girls got out to a quick start in the opening round of the Gravette Christmas Classic.

The Lady Panthers hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and two more early in the second to take a 20-11 lead on Dover.

But the shots stopped falling for the Lady Panthers, who only scored one more point the rest of the half, and the turnovers began to mount.

Dover took advantage and outscored the Lady Panthers 44-13 over the final 2 1/2 quarters to take a 55-33 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"As you saw in probably the first quarter and a half, if we're making shots, we can survive that," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "But when we stop hitting shots -- and I think we hit six threes in the first quarter and a half, if we're making shots, we can hang around and survive our turnover woes but if we're not, it just ends up accumulating a lot of points for them."

Dover's Logan Young was nearly unstoppable, scoring 25 points, including 17 in the first half as the Lady Pirates took a 27-21 lead at halftime. Young scored on back-to-back baskets to end the first half.

"Just a junior -- very good player and athletic," Tillery said. "Has a quick second jump, really good and they do a lot of good things to get her the ball and get her involved and get her as many looks as she needs."

Kaidence Prendergast hit a jump shot to bring the Lady Panthers within 29-23 to open the third quarter, but Dover answered with a 10-0 run, including baskets from Young, Kenzie McCrotty and Carley Nantze to open up a 39-23 lead.

McCrotty finished with 14 points and Nantze had 11. Young, McCrotty and Nantze combined to score 50 of the Lady Pirates' 55 points.

After the early onslaught of 3-pointers, two each from Cenzi Johnson, Emily Keehn and Morgan Jones, the Lady Panthers could not get in rhythm offensively.

"We reverted a little bit to what we looked like around the Gentry game and we've got to figure out a way to at least get a good look every possession," Tillery said. "Now it doesn't have to be the best possession. It doesn't have to be squeaky clean, but if you (have a bad possession and) get them runouts there's nothing we can do to scheme for that defensively."

Johnson and Keehn both finished with nine points, while Prendergast and Jones each had six, Erika Ellis two and Kenlee Moore one.

Siloam Springs continued play in the Gravette Christmas Classic on Thursday and Friday. Due to early deadlines because of the New Year's Day holiday, results were not available.

The Lady Panthers now turn their attention to traveling to Mountain Home on Friday to open 5A-West Conference play.

"As I told the girls before the game, we essentially have three practices right here in a row," Tillery said. "Yeah we want to win, but outcome is really not as important as getting better and working on us right now going into conference because conference is when it counts."