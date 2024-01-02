Letters to Santa

Editor's Note: The following Santa Letters did not appear in the Dec. 20 edition of the Herald-Leader.

Jill Hartman's Second Grade class

Dear Santa,

Thank you! If I have been good I would like a macha with a bear suit plush. How are you and your wife and the elves doing?

Love,

Aspyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the pig. How are the reindeer? Can I please have some mango? Also, I would like a robot.

Love,

Genesis

Dear Santa,

Santa if I been good can I have a xbox? how been the elvs doing? Can I please have legos.

Love,

Rylan

Dear Santa,

Thank-you for giving gife to me If I have been good I would like phone and a toy gun. Also, a stich sauishmallows, a flower for my teacher and stich tv

Love,

Kevin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Christmas. Can I please Have roer skatse. How is Mrs. Claus? I aosl want a air rifl.

Love,

Bo

Dear Santa,

Thank you for pickles we are best friends I'v love him sins the day I saw him I noo that we were gonna be best friends. Plaese Santa can I have a perfume and more squishmallows for Chistmiss and also the new games for my Spider man PS5 one more thing I want money a dirt bike.

Love,

Diezel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for that cat lego set. And how is Mrs. Claus? Can I please have more key chains? Also, can I please have some more snackles? An can Max please have marimba? And Can Norah please have some more legos? And can I please have some christmas legos please?

Love,

Finley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me close. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like to get for Christmas, slime, hello kitty squishy and a Cinnamon roll sqishmallow.

Love,

Hly

Dear Santa,

Thank you ask my mom If I be good this yiry. can i hath a sinmin rol bacpak and stich toos and stich melo. airpods and a cperbre. how or the randeiar.

Luve,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

Thank you! how ar the elfs doing and how ar you doing? I will be good to you santa. you ar the best. I what a lego chruk and I want a helacopter and I want a domin reks and I what a t-reks. last your I got a lego car and I love you have a grate day marre chrismis.

Love,

Angel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the car. I would like to have a hug, Santa Claus. I have been good. I would like to have another car.

Love,

Santiago

Dear Santa,

What I wont for Crismis is a trinty and Madison kit set. A big pink bur. Can i get som cany corn and cooces and unicon, a dol hous. I really hope to get a unicon for christmas.

Love,

Ainsley

Dear Santa,

I'm so thankful for you getting me a telasope last year. Can I have a snow cone mishing. And please a baterey for my mom's cam corder vhs. And some uhs 8 houp tares and please may I have a Googel Pixel 8 pro. I really want a FM radio trinsmiter.

Love,

Cohen

Dear Santa,

I have bin so good so I have a questin for you. Are you real yes or no I want a nitenodo um a and a phone and fornite toys.

Love,

Alfredo

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claws doing. Can I have for Chrismas a dog and a cat and more close to and a unboxubal pupy and some colerd pensils to and a phoone and evry thang wotch please.

Love,

Jenasys

Dear Santa,

thank you Santa for geving me grests lik a tastyeuhr slime. I would lik slim, love, and stuf and teme with famley and Rocio and a dog.

Love,

Mariana

Dear Santa,

Thank you for gifts last year. How are you're elf's doing? If I have been good I whould like a roobix cube. Can I please have a new soccer ball?

Love,

Kayron

Dear Santa,

Thank you for legos. How are you doing? If I have been good this year, could I have a rubricks cube? Also, an I-phone and a spiderman pen.

Love,

Mauricio

Dear Santa,

Thank you for gifts last year. How are you're elf's doing? If I have been good I whould like a puppy. Can I please have clothes? Also, I would like some shoes, rolloskats, and a toy phone. I would also like cinnamoroll pijamas and a cinnamoroll bear. Love,

Dayrin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything. Can i please have my momma back from her work trip. I would like to have an army doll, doll house, stich blanket, and big unicorn. How are the reindeer? I love my family.

Love,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for gifts last year. if I been good can I please have bubbles. Also, clocks and sanddles please? Some slippers please. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the rainbow wheel made out of playdoe. Can you plz for a ps5 and a vr to play with ps5. Asol, i want mini christmas trees, pls. How are the elfs?

Love,

Sam

Dear Santa,

I want a Bumbllee toy for Christmas and a toy truck for Christmas and optummas Prime toy for Christmas

Love,

Calvin

Audrey Mathe's Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I wt monsder hi sgl jrageloru dol and monsdr hi magup.

Love, Penelope

Dear Santa,

I wot Jordns and ps5.

Love, Adrian

Dear Santa,

I wunt gravute to be slowr, so plese do it.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I wot muney, prezit, bag uv a lot uv candy. I wut mrshmelow and a pupey.

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

I wut to se roodolf and a supriz uv a lot of prezints.

Love, Robert