ON TAP
Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at North Texas-Dallas^6 p.m.
JBU men at North Texas-Dallas^8 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Van Buren^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Van Buren^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^6:3o p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at SW Assem. of God^2 p.m.
JBU men at SW Assem. of God^4 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Elkins at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma^7:30 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader.