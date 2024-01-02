OPINION: ‘Urgency for action,’ causes Governor, AG lose focus for state

As we gently enter the New Year of 2024, the actions of the last month by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin have certainly given Arkansans a bit of pause and doubt about the leadership of these two officeholders.

Gov. Sanders, the nation's youngest governor and someone who cut her teeth on making sound bites in both political campaigns (for others) and most recently for a former President of the United States, still has a problem holding her tongue.

The Attorney General of Arkansas, one Tim Griffin, seems so inept in the reading of the state's Constitution and managing of one of the state's largest law firms, the State Attorney General's Office, that it is almost laughable if it were not so very, very sad and troubling.

Both the governor and the attorney general cannot overcome their incessant desire to hastily call a press conference (mostly for the cameras) and spout off some quickly scribbled sound bite.

This tasty tidbit of acerbic wit and right-wing political wisdom (from their perspective) they hope and pray will be the focus of the entire episode on the nightly news. More importantly, they want this press conference to be just in time for the national news organizations to show how these two fiery members of the Arkansas GOP can be railing against anything that moves like the current administration in Washington D.C.

All the while, both Griffin and Sanders seem not to understand that Arkansans, most Arkansans, quickly tire of such blatant criticism of the State Board of Corrections as having a "catch and release" policy for the state's citizens who were, yes, apprehended, arrested, tired and convicted and serving time in the state's prison system.

For every prisoner in state custody behind bars, believe it or not Ms. Governor and Mr. Attorney General, there is a set of parents, grandparents, perhaps a spouse and more than likely at least a couple of children, not to mention others in the same family group, hearing these smart-aleck quips.

While being an inmate is not something families like to brag about at the holiday dining tables, adding more beds to hold more men and women (and yes, boys and girls, as juvenile offenders), rather than needed mental health services, psychiatric services and programs to rehabilitate the Jimmies and Joes behind bars seems -- well -- short-sighted.

The Board of Corrections, after failed attempts to have its statutory legal counsel, the Attorney General's office adequately perform, went out and hired its own counsel.

Add to this dysfunction the board has apparently lost faith as the new and apparently unfamiliar Arkansas Prison System Secretary of Corrections, a hand-picked choice by the governor. He has told the board, "I work for the governor, not you," or something along those lines.

But it is not just prisons and inmates the list of their urgent actions goes on to include tourism.

An alarming revelation about the desires of this administration especially, on its much-trumpeted promotion of the outdoor tourism of the state, was revealed by the Madison County Record at the close of 2023.

The Huntsville-based newspaper, using the Freedom of Information Act, was able to discern the quiet activities the work of First Gentleman Bryan Sanders' advisory council has in mind for Arkansas parks.

Sanders, the governor's spouse, and his Natural State Advisory Council have some big changes in mind for Arkansas parks.

According to the Record, the advisory council's goals include "transforming four state parks, hoping Petit Jean State Park becomes a 'national climbing destination,' Delta Heritage Trail State Park becomes a 'trail town' with a 'significant gravel event,' Pinnacle Mountain State Park becomes a destination for a 'running, hiking and biking trail along the shoreline' and Queen Wilhelmina State Park becomes a home to a gateway trail concept."

These concepts will, no doubt, cost taxpayers a pretty penny. The secrecy disturbed at least one public official, state Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest.

"How are they already deciding this without talking to local people first? These decisions made at 30,000 feet, to me, are not conducive to getting the best policy out there," the Green Forest Republican told the Madison County Record.

Don't you agree, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer?

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several Northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected].