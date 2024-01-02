Panthers win first game back from break

GRAVETTE -- Siloam Springs' boys couldn't have asked for a better start after having not played a game for nearly two weeks.

The Panthers raced out to a 20-point first quarter lead against Haas Hall-Bentonville and rolled to a 73-39 mercy rule victory in the opening round of the Gravette Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Lion Arena.

"That was about as good as you could draw it up after a long break," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart.

Siloam Springs had not played since a 68-38 home loss to Rogers on Dec. 14.

The Panthers returned to practice the day after Christmas before jumping into tournament play against the Huskies.

"Haas Hall was just like us coming off a break, and you're unsure of what you're going to get," Stewart said. "So really proud of the boys stepping up and making plays and kind of knocking some of the cobwebs off."

Siloam Springs scored the first 16 points of the game, including a pair of 3-pointers from A.J. Moore and Cayden Hansen.

The Panthers led 23-3 after the first quarter.

Haas Hall came to life offensively in the second quarter and went on a 13-10 run to pull within 33-16 midway through the second quarter.

Stewart Schwaninger had a pair of old fashioned three-point plays to get Siloam Springs' lead back to 39-16.

The Panthers led 47-19 at halftime and 65-35 entering the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.

"Some kids felt great and hit shots and others weren't but everybody found ways to make winning plays on both ends," Stewart said. "Offensively the ball moved and guys moved in the right patterns and spaces, where we were in pretty good shape offensively all night."

Tobin Munson led Haas Hall with 12 points, while Brooks Bolton had eight and Easto Combs seven.

Schwaninger led Siloam Springs with 15 points -- all before halftime, including 10 in the second quarter.

Evan Allen scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter, while Nathan Hawbaker had 11 and Eli Mann 10.

Hansen scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers, while Moore eight points, Silas Tugwell three and Dylan Dunn and Jayden Hooton each with two.

The Panthers were back in action Thursday and Friday in the Gravette Christmas Classic. Due to early press deadlines because of New Year's Day, results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is now set to travel to Mountain Home to open 5A-West Conference play on Friday, Jan. 5.

"It's going to be a really good challenge," Stewart said. "You know this is the first go-around for a lot of our players, and Mountain Home is always tough in the Hangar. They are coached well and they are tough kids. It's good. We're excited to get underway. As long as the kids keep learning and keep playing hard, we're going to be proud."