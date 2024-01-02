RELIGION: Progression, not perfection

Here we are, the beginning of a New Year -- and with it, your token article from me about New Year's resolutions. 'Tis the season after all, and there's no better time than now to write about those New Year's resolutions we all made this weekend.

Millions of people make some form of New Year's resolutions -- whether openly declared, silently affirmed, or a pact sealed in blood with someone (okay maybe that last one is a bit dramatic). I don't count myself among the millions. I don't make New Year's resolutions. To be honest, they simply don't work for me. That's probably true for about 99% of people -- we set ourselves up to fail.

We begin the new year making resolutions that all begin with the same three words, "This year, I..." followed by something that we will or won't do, eat, or think. Go ahead, take a moment to think about what your New Year's resolution is/was for 2024. I'm sure it's the same for you. A recent article in Forbes, finds that almost half of all New Year's resolutions have to do with our health -- diet, exercise, or unhealthy habits. That makes sense, Thanksgiving to New Year's Day is one carb loaded feast after another, and as the weather turns colder, we stop our regular exercise outside and make excuses to stay in.

Unfortunately, New Year's resolutions are steeped in pagan mythology and they date back almost 4,000 years when the Babylonians would celebrate the new year in mid-March. The reason I say "unfortunately," is because they would make promises to their gods that found the person trying to keep their word so they would be on the lookout for untold blessing, and if they failed, they were looking for disaster around every corner. Here we are 4000 years later, still thinking the same thing: promises kept equals blessings, promises broken equals failure. I'm not saying that making New Year's resolutions is evil, but they aren't always healthy for us.

Samantha and I make New Year's "progressions" instead. Every year used to start the same -- I'm going to stop eating sugar, I'm going to eat 1200 calories a day, I'm going to get up an hour earlier to get 45 more minutes of exercise. I'm going to spend less time on the phone, etc, etc, etc. Around January 10th each year, we would find out it was unmanageable, unlikely, or just a stupid idea in the first place.

About six years ago, Samantha and I sat down to discuss the changes we'd like to see take place in the coming year. She looked at me intently and said "It's all about progression, not perfection. Let's just work on our progress, and see what happens." I'm happy to say that "progressions" are so much more fulfilling than "resolutions."

Life in Christ is all about our progress and His perfection -- that's what being a "new creation" is all about. (2 Cor. 5:17) A "new creation" life is exactly what it sounds like -- new, fresh, different, better. Sometimes, we get stuck in the old rut of doing the same thing over and over again, and we need a something to shake us out of our drudgery and do something different: that's why we set New Year's resolutions -- a pact with ourselves to do things differently -- for about 96 hours.

I want to free you of all that. Life is about making progress, not about perfection. Christ has made us perfect in our spirit, but our actions are still undergoing progression as we become more like Him. So, when we strive for perfection and fail - we immediately jump ship and condemn ourselves for making silly resolutions that we can never keep. Take heart this year when you make, reset, or readjust your New Year's resolutions. Remember, it's all about progressing toward a goal, not being perfect. Christ has already done that for you!

Listen: "All Glory Be To Christ" by Kings Kaleidoscope.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.