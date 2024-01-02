Senior citizen center lunch menu

January 2, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

Jan. 3-5

M – CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

T – Southern chicken bake, green beans, French bread, fruit

W – Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes & gravy, mixed veggies, roll, cinnamon apples

TH – Chicken & rice casserole, roasted broccoli, cranberry salad, roll

F – Beef stew, side salad w/dressing, cornbread, pecan pie

Jan. 8-12

M – BBQ beef on bun, baked beans, potato salad, mandarin oranges

T – Chicken Cordon bleu, potatoes w/gravy, peas & carrots, bread, banana pudding w/wafers

W – Beef fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, sour cream, cookie

TH – Fried catfish, green tomato relish, seasoned corn, blackeyed peas, hush puppies

F – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, orange poke cake

Jan. 15-19

M – CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

T – Chicken spaghetti, side salad w/dressing, glazed carrots, garlic bread

W – Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, deli-style salad w/ranch, pie

TH – Pulled pork au jus, new potatoes, seasoned corn, roll, carrot cake

F – Broccoli cheese soup, ½ turkey sandwich w/lettuce, tomato, fruit cup, crackers, brownie

Jan. 22-26

M – Fried chicken steak, potatoes w/gravy, peas & carrots, roll

T – Beer battered cod, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, orange zephyr whip

W – BBQ chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, bread, spiced peaches

TH Taco stuffed baked potato, garden salad w/ranch, salsa w/chips, fruit

F – Chicken marsala, garden blend rice, buttered yellow squash, French bread

Jan. 29-31

M – Chicken parmesan, Tuscan veggies, garlic bread, peaches

T – Meatball sub, Italian pasta salad, chips, pear halves

W – Chicken fried chicken, potatoes w/gravy, buttered carrots, roll, pineapple upside down cake