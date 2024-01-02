Senior citizen center lunch menu

Jan. 3-5
M – CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
T – Southern chicken bake, green beans, French bread, fruit
W – Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes & gravy, mixed veggies, roll, cinnamon apples
TH – Chicken & rice casserole, roasted broccoli, cranberry salad, roll
F – Beef stew, side salad w/dressing, cornbread, pecan pie
Jan. 8-12
M – BBQ beef on bun, baked beans, potato salad, mandarin oranges
T – Chicken Cordon bleu, potatoes w/gravy, peas & carrots, bread, banana pudding w/wafers
W – Beef fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, sour cream, cookie
TH – Fried catfish, green tomato relish, seasoned corn, blackeyed peas, hush puppies
F – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, orange poke cake
Jan. 15-19
M – CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
T – Chicken spaghetti, side salad w/dressing, glazed carrots, garlic bread
W – Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, deli-style salad w/ranch, pie
TH – Pulled pork au jus, new potatoes, seasoned corn, roll, carrot cake
F – Broccoli cheese soup, ½ turkey sandwich w/lettuce, tomato, fruit cup, crackers, brownie
Jan. 22-26
M – Fried chicken steak, potatoes w/gravy, peas & carrots, roll
T – Beer battered cod, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, orange zephyr whip
W – BBQ chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, bread, spiced peaches
TH Taco stuffed baked potato, garden salad w/ranch, salsa w/chips, fruit
F – Chicken marsala, garden blend rice, buttered yellow squash, French bread
Jan. 29-31
M – Chicken parmesan, Tuscan veggies, garlic bread, peaches
T – Meatball sub, Italian pasta salad, chips, pear halves
W – Chicken fried chicken, potatoes w/gravy, buttered carrots, roll, pineapple upside down cake