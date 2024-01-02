Tennis team honored for 2023 season

Submitted photo
Siloam Springs doubles team Mirabel Riley (second from left) and Ava Anglin (third from left) were the most valuable players for the 2023 Siloam Springs girls tennis team. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
Siloam Springs senior tennis player Brayden Ratliff earned the Coaches Award of Excellence for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
Freshman Nico Anglin (center) was the most improved boys tennis player for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
Siloam Springs junior Korbyn Briggs (center) was the most improved girls tennis player for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
Siloam Springs senior Bryan Tran (center) was the most valuable player for the 2023 Siloam Springs boys tennis team. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
Siloam Springs senior tennis player Jadon Gill earned the Panther Pride award for the 2023 tennis season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
Siloam Springs sophomores Eli Mann (second from left) and Bennett Naustvik (third from left) earned all-conference tennis honors in the 5A-West for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.