Tennis team honored for 2023 season

January 2, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

by Staff Reports

Submitted photo Siloam Springs senior tennis players (second from left) Ezekiel Becan and Bryan Tran earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.

The Siloam Springs boys and girls tennis teams recently held their award ceremony for the 2023 season.

The following awards were given out:

Most improved girl -- Korbyn Briggs.

Most improved boy -- Nico Anglin.

Panther Pride -- Jadon Gill.

MVP boys -- Bryan Tran.

MVP girls -- Mirabel Riley and Ava Anglin.

All-Conference sophomores -- Eli Mann, Bennett Naustvik.

All-Conference seniors -- Ezekiel Becan, Bryan Tran.

Coaches Award of Excellence -- Brayden Ratliff.

photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs doubles team Mirabel Riley (second from left) and Ava Anglin (third from left) were the most valuable players for the 2023 Siloam Springs girls tennis team. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs senior tennis player Brayden Ratliff earned the Coaches Award of Excellence for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
photo Submitted photo Freshman Nico Anglin (center) was the most improved boys tennis player for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs junior Korbyn Briggs (center) was the most improved girls tennis player for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs senior Bryan Tran (center) was the most valuable player for the 2023 Siloam Springs boys tennis team. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs senior tennis player Jadon Gill earned the Panther Pride award for the 2023 tennis season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs sophomores Eli Mann (second from left) and Bennett Naustvik (third from left) earned all-conference tennis honors in the 5A-West for the 2023 season. Also pictured are head coach Alex Dumas (left) and volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.