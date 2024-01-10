Arrests and citations

Dec. 25

Pedro Angel Gonzales, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 26

Kimberly Sue Welch, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Robert Andrew Lawhorn, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ryan Blake Harriman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 27

Linda M Craighead, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Shasta Lee Bulmer, 45, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Aaron Tate Dickinson, 49, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

Teangang Ienraoi, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 28

Daniel David Stafford, 71, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 29

Rodolfo Rodriguez, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 30

Christian Ortiz Santillan, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Tawana Seree Bradford, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 31

Monica Ray Lynn Dover, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and careless/prohibitive driving.

Jay Dee Garrison, 65, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Christopher Mobley, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ciara Kaisha Brown, 45, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Rosman Ariel Salazar Debroy, 29, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Brandon Lee Camp, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated and possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Jan. 1

McKenzie Lou Bunch, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

Shawn Micheal Inman, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 2

Donna Ray McConnell, 72, cited in connection with criminal contempt and failure to appear.

Camilo Zuniga-Hernandez, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 3

Dylan Anthony Gibson, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 4

Pamela Michelle Isball, 48, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree and terroristic threatening.

Matthew James Mason Odom, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 6

Juan Esteban Reyna Jr, 22, arrested in connection with violation of condition of release.

Zachary Taylor McKnight, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan.7

Alfredo Munoz, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt and failure to appear.

Gregory Christopher Mollica, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ronis Mauricio Avalos-Torres, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear and no driver's license.

Michael Shane Johnson, 49, cited in connection with fraud -- insufficient funds.

Jackie Lee Rice, 71, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Eric Samuel Briley, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April Leeann Hornick, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.