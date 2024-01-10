Healthy political discourse

One day last week, I was driving through the Walmart Supercenter parking lot here in town when I saw a pickup with the sticker "(Expletive deleted) Biden" on the back window. Under that, on the same sticker read "And (expletive deleted) you for voting for him." My gut reaction was this is obviously a Trump supporter who had voted for the individual who was the single most dangerous threat to our democracy to ever hold office in America. So, change the name on the sticker to Trump and right back at you.

After some reflection, I wondered if he considered that his wife, his kids, his grandchildren, if he's old enough, are going to see this? Is this vulgarity what you want them to see? Do you park your truck in your mother's driveway? What does she think about your choice of expression? Is this the face you want to present to the public? Are you proud of yourself for putting such obscenity on public display? Sadly, all too often, in some circles such a thing is not a mark of shame, but considered a badge of honor. Obviously, some people were not raised right. I'm no shrinking wallflower when it comes to salty language. I worked in trucking for years. There's a time and place. Walmart isn't it.

One thing I have observed over the last 20 or so years is a marked turn toward such public displays of disrespect, and it's almost always by Republicans. I hesitate to broad-brush a large, diverse group, but at the same time you don't see Democrats doing this when a Republican holds the presidency. I don't recall ever seeing such a sticker directed at either Bush, father or son; Reagan, even Nixon, who was reviled in some circles; or for that matter, for all his anti-democratic tendencies, Trump, during their terms of office. Yet, with a Democrat holding the presidency, we see this and the more common "Let's Go Brandon." When Barack Obama was president, there were at least a few "Obama Sucks" stickers in the area.

I get that people have policy differences with elected officials of the opposing party; that's what makes politics. I disagree with Steve Womack on most things, but have respect for him as a principled man with a differing point of view. And I am well aware that, as Finley Peter Dunne's fictional Mr. Dooley stated, "politics ain't beanbag." But the level of disrespect shown by a good number of Republicans is appalling. It's not helpful, and it's simply unacceptable.

Tom Beckett

Siloam Springs